McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 886 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,837,000 after purchasing an additional 277,885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,710 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 98,051.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 215,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS:ARKG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.62. 1,877,542 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.