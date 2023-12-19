McGuire Investment Group LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMV. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 1.6 %

TMV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

