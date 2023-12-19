McGuire Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 463,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 329,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 518.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,392. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $203.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.