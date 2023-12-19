McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires 171 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.62. The stock had a trading volume of 253,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.35. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $278.36.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

