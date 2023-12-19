McLean Asset Management Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $155.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,021. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

