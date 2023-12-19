McLean Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.45. 614,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.