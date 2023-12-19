McLean Asset Management Corp Has $1.38 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VSS stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,015. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

