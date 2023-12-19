McLean Asset Management Corp Has $228,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after acquiring an additional 704,410 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.24. 185,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,557. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

