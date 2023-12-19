McLean Asset Management Corp Has $25.28 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,206 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 10.4% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned 0.30% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $25,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,242. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.