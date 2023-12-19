McLean Asset Management Corp Has $5.67 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp owned 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 376.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 127,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 516,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,848,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,741.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

