McLean Asset Management Corp Increases Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,474. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

