McLean Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,316 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.26. 95,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

