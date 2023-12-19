McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases 146 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 66,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 167,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 481,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,157. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54. The stock has a market cap of $188.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

