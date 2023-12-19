McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases 631 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $237.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

