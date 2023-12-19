McLean Asset Management Corp Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned 0.50% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $32,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,654. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $51.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

