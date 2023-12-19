McLean Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 398,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,051. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $149.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.