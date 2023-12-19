McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 2,251 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 823,922 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,298,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,313,000 after purchasing an additional 668,134 shares during the period.

DFAC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 223,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,683. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

