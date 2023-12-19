McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 554 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BSV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.84. 160,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
