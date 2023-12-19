McLean Asset Management Corp Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

NOC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.09. 62,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,086. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $547.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

