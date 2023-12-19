McLean Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 4.8% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after buying an additional 2,229,349 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,145,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after purchasing an additional 910,216 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.87. 26,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

