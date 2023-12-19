MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Somerset Capital Management LLP

Somerset Capital Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 14.9% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned 0.14% of MercadoLibre worth $87,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MELI traded up $17.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,637.46. 44,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,413.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,311.86. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.