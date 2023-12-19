Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.84. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTAL shares. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metals Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Metals Acquisition Stock Down 3.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

