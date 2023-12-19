Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.23. 898,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

