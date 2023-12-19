Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,745,359.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

