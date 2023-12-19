Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $393.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $372.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.36. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

