Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Cut by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after acquiring an additional 560,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $138.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.78%.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.62.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

