Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 682,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,448,363 shares.The stock last traded at $58.76 and had previously closed at $57.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. JMP Securities lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 458.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 216.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 552,860 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Recommended Stories

