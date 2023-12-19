Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Trading Down 2.5%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 647,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,000,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

