Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Down 2.1%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. 82,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 858,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 42,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.