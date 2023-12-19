MKT Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.83. 2,514,991 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

