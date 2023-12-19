MKT Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,965,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 164,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,615. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

