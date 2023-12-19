MKT Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.5% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.04. 472,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

