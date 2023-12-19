Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 290 ($3.67) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 288.75 ($3.65).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 264.20 ($3.34) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,887.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.70 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.65).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

