Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $455.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $365.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.46.

MCO stock opened at $390.99 on Friday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $272.70 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.30 and its 200-day moving average is $340.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

