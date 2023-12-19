MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.21 and last traded at $58.45. Approximately 9,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 527,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MLTX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 67,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,512,083.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

