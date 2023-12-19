Morgan Stanley Boosts Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $822.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $727.00 to $822.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LLY. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $581.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,797. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

