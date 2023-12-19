Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.