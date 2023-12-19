Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

