Morgan Stanley Upgrades R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of R1 RCM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.69.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RCM

R1 RCM Trading Down 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $10.13 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.3% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.