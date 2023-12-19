Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Cut by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up 3.4% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 47.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 54,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.44. 186,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

