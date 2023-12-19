Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,422 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,979,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,608,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

