Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1,648.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,792 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.66. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $251.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.