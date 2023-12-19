Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $599.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $581.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

