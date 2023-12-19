Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,509 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

