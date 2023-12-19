MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Shares Purchased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Free Report) by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYMD opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MYMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.

