National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,155 Average Target Price from Brokerages

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,155 ($14.61).
Several research firms have recently commented on NG. Barclays began coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,300 ($16.44) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 13th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.40 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,260.87%.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
