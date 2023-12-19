Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE NAVB opened at $0.06 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.53.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Invest in Energy
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.