Needham & Company LLC Boosts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $56.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alteryx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

AYX stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

