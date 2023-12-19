Netcall (LON:NET) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Netcall Price Performance
LON NET traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 89 ($1.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,600. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,966.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.62. Netcall has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.48).
Netcall Company Profile
