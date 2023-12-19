Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.87. 1,049,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $492.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.